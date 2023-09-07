AES (NYSE:AES) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $23.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AES traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 1140508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

In related news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AES by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of AES by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AES by 4.1% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of AES by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 78,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.19%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

