Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock remained flat at C$1.43 on Thursday. 16,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,113. The stock has a market cap of C$503.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.78. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

