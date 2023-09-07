Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Lifted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Argus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CMG opened at $1,956.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,175.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,977.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,890.39.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

