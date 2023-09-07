UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of Vulcan Materials worth $44,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $215.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $147.64 and a 12-month high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.