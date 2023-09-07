OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 107.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,425 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 402.5% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 213.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

NYSE:OMF opened at $40.21 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23). OneMain had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

