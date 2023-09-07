Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00.

NEM opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEM. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

