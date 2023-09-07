Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 257,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 21,535 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22,030.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 608,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,581 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

