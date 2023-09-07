Crewe Advisors LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 59.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in VMware by 24.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 8.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $163.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.75. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 136.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

