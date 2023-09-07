Crewe Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of AON by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of AON by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AON by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 0.7 %

AON stock opened at $331.64 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.73.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.55.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

