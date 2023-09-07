Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302,706 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.15% of Eversource Energy worth $39,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $60.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average is $72.71. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

