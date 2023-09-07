Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,505 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.16% of Yum China worth $42,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.05.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

