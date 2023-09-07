BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Decreases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $37,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,836,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,866,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $572,958,000 after buying an additional 74,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,638,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,793,000 after buying an additional 224,849 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

NYSE DHI opened at $115.14 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.11%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

