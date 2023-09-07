BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.08% of Synopsys worth $47,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 420,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,690,000 after purchasing an additional 61,433 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,875,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,553,000 after purchasing an additional 86,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $891,507,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1,380.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.50.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,703 shares of company stock valued at $43,025,310. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS opened at $465.69 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $471.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $444.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.82.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

