American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,093 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.09% of American Electric Power worth $43,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.97.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.38. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile



American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

