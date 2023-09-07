BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Decreases Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118,901 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $45,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 529.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

ZTO stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

