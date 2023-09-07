Argent Trust Co Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.97. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,642 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,237 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

