Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Comerica by 639.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 663.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.49.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMA

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.