Argent Trust Co Raises Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 131.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in National Grid by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $543,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 3.7% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 10.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 16.7% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 44,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.64) to GBX 1,050 ($13.26) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.79) to GBX 1,280 ($16.17) in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NGG stock opened at $62.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.75. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

