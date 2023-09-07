Argent Trust Co Has $837,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Argent Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,936,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Corteva by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $50.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.41.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

