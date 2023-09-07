Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 413.0% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 140,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

MCHP opened at $79.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

