Argent Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 152.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $39.74 on Thursday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $127.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

