Argent Trust Co Has $1.35 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,129,000 after purchasing an additional 94,639 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $405.90 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $449.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.02.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

