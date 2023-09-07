International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:IP opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $42.69.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IP

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.