Argent Trust Co Sells 6,309 Shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co owned about 2.02% of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGMT opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $37.15.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Ballast Small\u002FMid Cap ETF (MGMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims for positive risk-adjusted returns. MGMT was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Ballast.

