Argent Trust Co Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.38.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $590.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $569.14 and its 200 day moving average is $510.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total transaction of $327,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,818.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.