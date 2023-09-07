Argent Trust Co Has $948,000 Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after buying an additional 44,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 68.74%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.51.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LUMN

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.