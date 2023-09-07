Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stake Lifted by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.74.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.3 %

AAP opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.09 and a twelve month high of $194.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

