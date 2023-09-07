Argent Trust Co Purchases 7,526 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth $30,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $32.29 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

