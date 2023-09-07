Argent Trust Co Invests $1.03 Million in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 350.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.14. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 6%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

