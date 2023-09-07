Argent Trust Co Boosts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1,618.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,598,160,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $93.83 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $91.80 and a 1 year high of $122.11. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.01 and a 200 day moving average of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

