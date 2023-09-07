Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $2,854,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 34,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,891,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after acquiring an additional 43,010 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,593,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 118,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,336,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after acquiring an additional 813,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

