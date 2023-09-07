Argent Trust Co Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $284.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.67 and a 200 day moving average of $263.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

