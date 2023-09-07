Argent Trust Co Sells 800 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,993,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,508,000 after buying an additional 122,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,434,000 after buying an additional 355,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,688,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $136.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.87. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.