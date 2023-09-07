ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,053,000 after purchasing an additional 94,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,307,000 after purchasing an additional 95,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $153.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.46 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.91.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total transaction of $1,233,688.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,984,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,075 shares of company stock worth $4,579,339. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

