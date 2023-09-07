WMS Partners LLC Trims Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MJ opened at $3.79 on Thursday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $6.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.

About ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

