Clear Street Markets LLC Decreases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $219.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $241.86.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. HSBC assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

