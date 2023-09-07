Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 392 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 34.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $84.38 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.