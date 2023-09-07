Clear Street Markets LLC Has $67,000 Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $81.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 356.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $86.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.56.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.15.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

