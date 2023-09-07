Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.7 %

FIS opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.70.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

