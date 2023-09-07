Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 91.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Aflac Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

