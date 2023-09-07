Clear Street Markets LLC Has $77,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

NYSE:NUE opened at $168.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

