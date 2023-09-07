Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,429,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,038,000 after purchasing an additional 208,615 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 123,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 259,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

