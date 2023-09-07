Clear Street Markets LLC Has $75,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $5,003,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,602 shares of company stock worth $51,247,446 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE TDG opened at $882.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $884.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $809.35. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

