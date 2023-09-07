HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in HP by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup dropped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

HP Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 114.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,111,755 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

