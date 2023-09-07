Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,727 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,743,000 after purchasing an additional 994,254 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,261,000. Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,222,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 782.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 668,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,954,000 after buying an additional 592,519 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $49.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

