Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,214,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.3 %

NSC stock opened at $198.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $261.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

