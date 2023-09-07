8,966 Shares in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Burford Capital by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Burford Capital by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 351,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,229 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its position in Burford Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,267,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 64,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,794,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after buying an additional 54,993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $380.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

