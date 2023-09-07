Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 16,807 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,807 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,651,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,264,000 after buying an additional 720,584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,075,000 after acquiring an additional 527,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,637,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,420,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 431,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 330.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 369,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Insider Transactions at THOR Industries

In related news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of THO stock opened at $102.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $116.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.21.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.