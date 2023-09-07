Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 29th

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HFRO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.16. 18,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $11.76.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFRO. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after buying an additional 475,588 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,851,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 411.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 81,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,613,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,523,000 after buying an additional 80,794 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 252,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 75,725 shares during the period.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

