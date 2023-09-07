Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $37.24, but opened at $35.00. Intapp shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 62,674 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $220,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,393 shares in the company, valued at $28,561,711.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $220,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,561,711.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $30,738.09. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,207.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,159 shares of company stock worth $8,307,108. 48.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Intapp’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 824.1% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,106 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after purchasing an additional 276,813 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,428,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

